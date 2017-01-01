Melon Salad With Prosciutto and Goat Cheese

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
3 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 2 cups)
Lia Huber
March 2016

The combination of the sweet melon and salty prosciutto makes eating this salad a divine experience. Don't forget to top with crumbled goat cheese.

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce prosciutto, thinly sliced and cut into thin strips
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 8 cups melon balls (combination of watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe)
  • 1/2 thinly sliced red onion
  • 1 tablespoon pine nuts, toasted
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
  • 4 cups arugula leaves, cleaned and dried
  • 2 ounces goat cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt (preferably sea salt)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 168
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 307mg
  • Calcium per serving 68mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat prosciutto strips in a non-stick pan over medium heat; cook 3-5 minutes, until crisp. Drain on paper towels.

Step 2

Whisk together the oil, vinegar, shallots, honey, and mustard. Gently toss melon balls, onion, pine nuts, and basil with the dressing. Mound the arugula onto 6 plates and top with melon mixture.

Step 3

Crumble the goat cheese and scatter the prosciutto on top. Finish with pepper and salt.

