Caramelized Pork Loin with Apples

Make a low-fat pork entree that's perfect for entertaining by roasting a pork loin in a mixture of brown sugar, butter, and apples. Note that the sugar coating can burn if the roast isn't turned often enough.

Apples, rich in fiber, are a great way to satisfy that sweet tooth. Mixed with pork, this dish is full of protein and fiber. Add a side of mashed sweet potatoes or squash - as shown - for healthy carboyhdrates and vitamin A.