- Calories per serving 230
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 15mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 78mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Easy Pear Crisp
This easy fruit dessert recipe features fresh pears baked with a sweet crispy oat topping.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 2
Combine first 5 ingredients in a bowl, and cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal.
Step 3
Combine pear and juice; toss well. Spoon pear mixture into a 9-inch pie plate coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle oat mixture over pear mixture. Bake at 375° for 20 minutes.