Citrus-Glazed Salmon

Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 salmon fillet)
Elizabeth J. Taliaferro
March 2016

Add sweet and tangy flavor to broiled salmon by brushing the fish with a mixture of orange marmalade, mustard, and balsamic vinegar.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons orange marmalade
  • 1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Dash of ground red pepper
  • 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 338
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 100mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 192mg
  • Calcium per serving 26mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler.

Step 2

Combine first 4 ingredients.

Step 3

Sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper. Place salmon on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray, and broil for 10 minutes or until almost done. Brush the marmalade mixture over salmon, and broil an additional 2 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up