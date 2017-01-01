- Calories per serving 338
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 100mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 192mg
- Calcium per serving 26mg
Citrus-Glazed Salmon
Leigh Beisch
Add sweet and tangy flavor to broiled salmon by brushing the fish with a mixture of orange marmalade, mustard, and balsamic vinegar.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat broiler.
Step 2
Combine first 4 ingredients.
Step 3
Sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper. Place salmon on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray, and broil for 10 minutes or until almost done. Brush the marmalade mixture over salmon, and broil an additional 2 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.