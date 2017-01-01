- Calories per serving 61
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 159mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Olive-Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Leigh Beisch
Prep: 45 minutes (includes 10 minutes for toasting bread).
Brucshetta is a tasty way to get in nutrients like calcium from the cheese and various antioxidants from tomatoes and olives. For a healthier alternative, use a multi-grain or whole-grain baguette as a good source of fiber.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°.
Step 2
Combine first 6 ingredients in a small bowl, and set aside.
Step 3
Arrange bread on a baking sheet; bake at 400° for 8 minutes or until lightly browned and crisp. Remove toast slices from oven, and cool 2 minutes.
Step 4
Rub both sides of each toast slice with garlic clove. Spread goat cheese thinly on 1 side of each toast, and top with the olive mixture.