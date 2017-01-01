Roasted Garlic, Tomato, and Basil Squares

Randy Mayor
Yield
12 servings (serving size: 1 square)
Erin Renouf Mylroie, St. George, UT
March 2016

"My sister prepared a delectable but very high-fat tomato-basil tart. I wanted to find a light version and came up with this appetizer." -Erin Mylroie, St. George, UT

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 cup warm water (100° to 110°)
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour (about 13 1/2 ounces), divided
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 whole garlic head
  • 2 tablespoons yellow cornmeal
  • 2 cups chopped plum tomato (about 9 ounces)
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated fresh Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 168
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
  • Fat per serving 3.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 6.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 289mg
  • Calcium per serving 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Dissolve yeast and sugar in 1 cup warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 2 3/4 cups flour and 1 teaspoon salt to yeast mixture, stirring until well blended. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 5 minutes); add enough of remaining 1/4 cup flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands.

Step 2

Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 1 hour or until doubled in size.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 4

While dough rises, remove white papery skin from garlic head (do not peel or separate the cloves). Wrap head in foil. Bake at 400° for 40 minutes; cool 10 minutes. Separate cloves; squeeze to extract garlic pulp. Discard skins.

Step 5

Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper; sprinkle with cornmeal. Place dough on prepared baking sheet. Roll dough into a 15 x 10-inch rectangle. Lightly coat dough with cooking spray. Bake at 400° for 10 minutes or until lightly browned; remove from oven. Combine garlic pulp, tomato, and remaining ingredients in a medium bowl. Spread cheese mixture over crust; bake at 400° for 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Let stand for 10 minutes. Cut into 12 squares.

