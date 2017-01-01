Aromatic Swordfish Steaks

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 steak)
Karen Harris, Castle Rock, CO
March 2016

"I wanted an easy and delicious way to prepare fish with exotic flair. After returning home from a trip to Jamaica with a suitcase full of spices, I went to work, and this is the result." -Karen Harris, Castle Rock, CO

Certain types of fish like salmon and tilapia are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids, and you can eat them a couple of times per week. Swordfish, like tuna and shark, is high in mercury and should only be eaten on occasion.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon Jamaican jerk seasoning (such as Spice Islands)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 4 (6-ounce) swordfish steaks (about 3/4 inch thick)
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 241
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 8.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Protein per serving 35.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 3.8g
  • Fiber per serving 0.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 72mg
  • Iron per serving 1.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 406mg
  • Calcium per serving 69mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the first 8 ingredients in a large bowl. Add fish, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour, turning the bag occasionally.

Step 2

Prepare grill.

Step 3

Place fish on grill rack coated with cooking spray; grill 4 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness.

