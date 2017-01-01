- Calories per serving 124
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 7.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16.5g
- Fiber per serving 3.7g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 2.4mg
- Sodium per serving 456mg
- Calcium per serving 104mg
Asparagus and Parmesan Pasta Toss
Asparagus is a superfood when it comes to providing vitamin K, which is crucial for blood clotting. It is also a great source of potassium, which helps muscle contractions, including the heart.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
Cut bell pepper in half lengthwise; discard seeds and membranes. Place pepper halves, skin sides up, on a foil-lined baking sheet; flatten with hand. Broil 15 minutes or until blackened. Place in a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Let stand 10 minutes. Peel and cut into strips.
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add garlic, and cook for 1 minute. Add mushrooms; cook 4 minutes or until liquid evaporates. Add bell pepper, crushed red pepper, and the next 5 ingredients (through tomatoes). Bring to a simmer; cook for 7 minutes. Stir in asparagus; cook 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Combine mushroom mixture, pasta, and 1/4 cup cheese in a large bowl, tossing well to combine. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup cheese over pasta.