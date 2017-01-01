- Calories per serving 419
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 13.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 7.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 33.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41.8g
- Fiber per serving 4.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 79mg
- Iron per serving 2.1mg
- Sodium per serving 726mg
- Calcium per serving 474mg
Swiss Enchiladas
Add a dash of cumin or paprika to the onions, if you'd like. You can also use purchased rotisserie chicken to cut down on the prep time.
This dish is high in saturated fat because it uses a lot of cheese and milk. Cut back and choose fat-free milk and fat-free cheese.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in chicken, garlic, chiles, and tomatoes. Reduce heat, and simmer 7 minutes or until liquid evaporates. Set aside.
Combine milk and flour in a small saucepan over medium-high heat; cook 5 minutes or until mixture thickens, stirring constantly with a whisk. Stir in salt.
Warm tortillas according to package directions. Spoon about 1/2 cup chicken mixture and about 2 1/2 tablespoons cheese down center of each tortilla; roll up. Arrange filled tortillas in the bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pour milk mixture over tortillas, and top evenly with remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until cheese is bubbly. Remove from oven.
Preheat broiler.
Broil casserole for 3 minutes or until cheese begins to brown.