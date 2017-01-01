- Calories per serving 375
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 41g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 107mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 237mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Grilled Salmon and Spinach Salad
The elements in this salad make a great appetizer, too. Just top a crostini with a little spinach, a bite of grilled salmon, and a drizzle of the vinaigrette.
Andrea's wine pick: Go with a snappy, citrusy Aussie Chardonnay to complement the vinaigrette and stand up to the salmon: Lindemans Bin 65 Chardonnay 2004 ($7.99) is just right for this salad.
How to Make It
Pour the citrus juices into a bowl, and add the minced shallots. Slowly whisk in 1 1/2 cups olive oil to form a smooth emulsion. Add the citrus zest and honey, and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. (This makes about 2 1/2 cups of vinaigrette; it can be refrigerated, tightly covered, for up to 2 weeks.)
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.
While the pan is heating, make the salad: In a large bowl, combine the spinach, tomatoes, and corn. Drizzle 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette over the salad to dress the vegetables lightly, and toss well. Arrange the salad on a platter or individual plates, and set aside.
Lightly coat the salmon on both sides with an olive oil mister (or drizzle olive oil on it); season with salt and pepper. Place on the hot grill pan; grill, turning once, until golden brown on both sides and medium-rare in the center, about 8 minutes.
Remove salmon fillets from the pan, and place them on top of the salad, or divide among individual salads. Sprinkle chives on top. Serve at once.