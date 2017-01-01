Grilled Salmon and Spinach Salad

The elements in this salad make a great appetizer, too. Just top a crostini with a little spinach, a bite of grilled salmon, and a drizzle of the vinaigrette.

Andrea's wine pick: Go with a snappy, citrusy Aussie Chardonnay to complement the vinaigrette and stand up to the salmon: Lindemans Bin 65 Chardonnay 2004 ($7.99) is just right for this salad.