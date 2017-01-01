Chicken in Tomato-Tarragon Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper, lightly dredge them in all-purpose flour (shaking off any excess), and then carefully place them in the skillet. Cook until chicken breasts are golden and nearly cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, and cover.

Step 2 In the same pan, sauté the shallots over medium heat until tender, about 1 minute. Add white wine, and use a wooden spoon to scrape any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Simmer 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the chicken broth; simmer, covered, over medium-low heat 5 minutes.