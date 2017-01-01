- Calories per serving 278
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 90mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 428mg
- Calcium per serving 124mg
Chicken in Tomato-Tarragon Sauce
Prep: 10 minutes, Cook: 21 minutes. Serve this hearty chicken on a bed of brown rice.
Serve this hearty chicken over whole-grain rice for a fiber boost.
How to Make It
Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper, lightly dredge them in all-purpose flour (shaking off any excess), and then carefully place them in the skillet. Cook until chicken breasts are golden and nearly cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, and cover.
In the same pan, sauté the shallots over medium heat until tender, about 1 minute. Add white wine, and use a wooden spoon to scrape any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Simmer 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the chicken broth; simmer, covered, over medium-low heat 5 minutes.
Return chicken breasts to the pan, and cook over medium heat 4 minutes or until cooked through. Remove the chicken breasts, and place 1 breast on each of 4 plates. Stir the tomatoes and tarragon into the broth mixture; pour 1/3 cup sauce over each chicken breast. Sprinkle with cheese, and serve warm.