Stuffed Roasted Red Peppers

Photo: Ann Stratton
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 pepper)
Carolina Buia
March 2016

These stuffed peppers feature classic Mediterranean flavors like olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, couscous, and feta cheese.

Bell peppers are rich in immunity-boosting vitamin C. Try this dish with green peppers, which are the best source of vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 6 large red bell peppers
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 6 ounces fresh spinach
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup uncooked couscous (about 2 cups cooked)
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 216
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 479mg
  • Calcium per serving 165mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Roast the bell peppers on a gas stove's open flame, turning them with tongs, until the skins are blackened, for about 2-3 minutes; or roast them on a rack under the broiler 2 inches from the heat, turning them every 5 minutes, for about 15 minutes. Transfer peppers to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let them cool. When cool enough to handle, peel peppers starting at the stem end, carefully cut off the tops with a paring knife, and rinse out any seeds. Set aside.

Step 2

Lightly coat a sauté pan with olive oil; place over medium heat. Sauté garlic until it begins to turn golden, about 1 minute. Add spinach; cook over medium heat until it wilts, about 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Stir in lemon juice and salt; place spinach in a bowl. Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 3

In a small pot, cook couscous according to package directions (about 5 minutes). Using a spatula, add the couscous and the feta cheese to the wilted spinach, and mix well.

Step 4

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Generously stuff all the peppers with couscous-spinach stuffing, and place on a baking sheet. Bake on the center rack for about 8 minutes. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up