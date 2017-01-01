- Calories per serving 216
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 479mg
- Calcium per serving 165mg
Stuffed Roasted Red Peppers
These stuffed peppers feature classic Mediterranean flavors like olive oil, garlic, fresh spinach, couscous, and feta cheese.
Bell peppers are rich in immunity-boosting vitamin C. Try this dish with green peppers, which are the best source of vitamin C.
How to Make It
Roast the bell peppers on a gas stove's open flame, turning them with tongs, until the skins are blackened, for about 2-3 minutes; or roast them on a rack under the broiler 2 inches from the heat, turning them every 5 minutes, for about 15 minutes. Transfer peppers to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let them cool. When cool enough to handle, peel peppers starting at the stem end, carefully cut off the tops with a paring knife, and rinse out any seeds. Set aside.
Lightly coat a sauté pan with olive oil; place over medium heat. Sauté garlic until it begins to turn golden, about 1 minute. Add spinach; cook over medium heat until it wilts, about 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Stir in lemon juice and salt; place spinach in a bowl. Preheat oven to 350°.
In a small pot, cook couscous according to package directions (about 5 minutes). Using a spatula, add the couscous and the feta cheese to the wilted spinach, and mix well.
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Generously stuff all the peppers with couscous-spinach stuffing, and place on a baking sheet. Bake on the center rack for about 8 minutes. Serve immediately.