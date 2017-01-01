- Calories per serving 189
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 457mg
- Calcium per serving 111mg
Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms
For a wine pairing, try a big, lusty zinfandel for the deep flavors and cheesy richness of this vegetarian dish. Try Woodbridge Select Vineyard Series Fish Net Creek Old Vine Zinfandel, $11.
Mushrooms are rich protein, potassium, and folate. See Health's stuffed tomato recipe for another tasty alternative.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
Place mushroom caps, gill sides up, on a rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with oil and vinegar, and season with salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bake until caps are just tender, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine tomato, olives, breadcrumbs, cheese, and chives in a medium bowl. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Divide tomato mixture evenly (about 1/2 cup per mushroom) among portobello caps. Bake 10-12 minutes or until lightly browned and mushrooms are tender. Serve hot.