- Calories per serving 497
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 73g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 49mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 330mg
- Calcium per serving 89mg
Fusilli With Scallops and Peas
Andrea's wine pick: The tender pear fruit and slight licorice note of an Oregon pinot gris will bring out the sweetness of the scallops and peas, and the aromatics of the basil. Look for WillaKenzie Estate Pinot Gris, $18.
Scallops provide vitamin B12, which is only found in animal products. It's important for brain health and maintaining red blood cells. Tossed with whole wheat fusilli, this dish is rich with nutrients.
How to Make It
Boil water in stockpot. Add peas; cook 3 minutes. Remove; add pasta to boiling water and cook according to directions.
Melt butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallops; sear 1 minute per side and remove. Add peas and garlic; sauté 1 minute. Stir in wine, scraping pan to loosen browned bits; cook 1 minute. Add cream cheese; stir until melted. Stir in broth, lemon juice, salt, and pepper; cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat; return scallops to mixture.
Drain pasta; return to pot. Add scallop mixture and basil, and toss. Serve hot.