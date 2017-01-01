Shrimp Soft Taco With Mango Lime Salsa

Photo: Jim Franco
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: 1 taco)
Sarah Doyle Lacamoire
March 2016

Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes. Look for sliced red onion in your grocer's salad bar.

Ingredients

  • Salsa:
  • 1/2 medium red onion, divided
  • 1 3/4 cups cubed peeled ripe mango
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, divided
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/16 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Taco:
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 pound (about 10) medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 (10-inch) flour tortilla
  • 1 tablespoon fat-free sour cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 573
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 86g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 174mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 671mg
  • Calcium per serving 208mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Slice onion half lengthwise into two quarters. Finely mince one of the quarters; reserve for salsa. Cut remaining onion into 1/4-inch-thick slices; set aside.

Step 2

To prepare the salsa, combine minced onion, mango, 2 tablespoons cilantro, 1 tablespoon lime juice, salt, and cayenne pepper in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate.

Step 3

To prepare shrimp, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add sliced onion; cook 3 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp; sauté 3 minutes or until done. Remove from heat. Season with black pepper, 1 tablespoon lime juice, and 1 tablespoon cilantro.

Step 4

To serve, cover tortilla with a damp paper towel; microwave on HIGH 20 seconds. Spread sour cream onto tortilla. Top with shrimp mixture and salsa.

