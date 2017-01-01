Sweet Potato Noodle Kugel

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 38 minutes. Andrea's wine pick: Bring out the hint of apricot sweetness in this dish with a tender-fruited, peachy American pinot gris like Gallo of Sonoma Russian River Valley 2004 ($15). You can grate the sweet potatoes either by hand or in a food processor fitted with the grating disk.

The delicious combination of apricot jam and sweet potatoes eliminates the added sugar of traditional fruit kugel. Be sure to enjoy it with a chilled glass of American Pinot Gris.