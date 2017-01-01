Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb With Rosemary Potatoes

Andrea's wine pick: The juicy acidity and rustic herbaceousness of a French red Côtes du Rhône will stand up to the mustardy tang of the herb crust. Look for Georges Duboeuf Côtes du Rhône 2004 ($7.99). Ask your butcher to "french" the bones for an attractive appearance. Cover bones with a strip of aluminum foil to prevent burning.

Careful trimming cuts unhealthy saturated fat from the lamb. Limit protein servings like meat to 3 ounces, or the size of a deck of cards, to keep your calories and fat intake in check.