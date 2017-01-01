- Calories per serving 240
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 147mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 102mg
- Calcium per serving 116mg
Baked Citrus Custards With Raspberry Sauce
Photo: Jim Franco
Egg custards are an easy and relatively healthy dessert. Drizzle these custards with a homemade raspberry sauce for an extra flavor punch.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oven to 375°.
Step 2
Place first 7 ingredients (through milk) in a large bowl, and whisk until smooth. Pour into six 4-ounce ramekins coated with cooking spray.
Step 3
Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack to lukewarm.
Step 4
Meanwhile, combine the frozen raspberries, brown sugar, and water in a blender; puree. Cover and chill until custard is ready.
Step 5
Serve custard with raspberry sauce.