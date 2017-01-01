Baked Citrus Custards With Raspberry Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 375°.

Step 2 Place first 7 ingredients (through milk) in a large bowl, and whisk until smooth. Pour into six 4-ounce ramekins coated with cooking spray.

Step 3 Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack to lukewarm.

Step 4 Meanwhile, combine the frozen raspberries, brown sugar, and water in a blender; puree. Cover and chill until custard is ready.