Baked Citrus Custards With Raspberry Sauce

Photo: Jim Franco
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 custard and about 1/4 cup raspberry sauce)
Jean Kressy
March 2016

Egg custards are an easy and relatively healthy dessert.  Drizzle these custards with a homemade raspberry sauce for an extra flavor punch.

Ingredients

  • Custards:
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons grated orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 3/4 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
  • Cooking spray
  • Raspberry sauce:
  • 1 (12-ounce) package frozen unsweetened raspberries, thawed
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons water

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 240
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 147mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 102mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Place first 7 ingredients (through milk) in a large bowl, and whisk until smooth. Pour into six 4-ounce ramekins coated with cooking spray.

Step 3

Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack to lukewarm.

Step 4

Meanwhile, combine the frozen raspberries, brown sugar, and water in a blender; puree. Cover and chill until custard is ready.

Step 5

Serve custard with raspberry sauce.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up