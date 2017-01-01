Scrambled Egg Burritos

Photo: Jim Franco
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 1 burrito)
Jean Kressy
March 2016

Top flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, cheese, chopped tomato, and your favorite chunky salsa for Southwestern-style breakfast burritos. 

Make this breakfast burrito even healthier by using egg whites instead of whole eggs to cut back on cholesterol and saturated fat. Use fat-free milk and fat-free cheese to cut out even more fat.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs, or equivalent egg substitute
  • 1 tablespoon 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Dash of coarsely ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 teaspoon butter
  • 4 tablespoons reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese, divided
  • 2 (8-inch) fat-free flour tortillas, heated
  • 4 tablespoons chopped seeded tomato, divided
  • 2 tablespoons bottled chunky salsa, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 259
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 222mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 667mg
  • Calcium per serving 143mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk the first 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Coat a medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray, and melt butter over medium heat. Add the egg mixture, and stir with a heatproof rubber spatula to scramble.

Step 3

Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese down the center of one tortilla; top with half of the scrambled egg, 2 tablespoons tomato, and 1 tablespoon chunky salsa.

Step 4

Roll up burrito-style (fold bottom up and sides to center). Repeat with remaining ingredients.

