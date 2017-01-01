- Calories per serving 418
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 101mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 961mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Spicy Beef and Kimchi Stew
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 hour, 12 minutes. This recipe is high in sodium (due to the soy sauce and the kimchi), so if high blood pressure is a concern for you, omit the soy sauce, which will bring the sodium down about 200 milligrams.
How to Make It
Turn the heat to high under a large skillet that can later be covered. Add the beef cubes a few at a time and brown well, adjusting the heat so the meat browns but does not burn and turning beef to brown on all sides; this will take about 10 minutes. Remove the meat to a plate when it is done, and turn the heat to low.
Add garlic and ginger to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic colors, about 2 minutes. Add the water, then the soy sauce and either sugar or mirin. Add the meat and bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer.
Adjust the heat so the mixture simmers steadily but not violently and cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is tender, 50 minutes, depending on the cut you used (tenderloin cooks much faster than chuck). Add the kimchi, and cook 10 minutes or until heated through. (You can prepare the dish several hours in advance up to this point. Cover and set aside until you're ready to eat, then reheat; or cover and refrigerate overnight before reheating.)
Uncover, then taste and adjust seasoning. Stir in sesame oil, sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions, and serve immediately over cooked rice.