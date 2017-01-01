Indian Lentils With Coconut

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
45 Mins
Yield
10 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Try Indian Lentils With Coconut for a dish that is big on flavor but not on calories. Serve as a tasty side dish at any meal.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 pound dried small red lentils, washed and picked over
  • 1 (13.5-ounce) can light coconut milk
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 196
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 129mg
  • Calcium per serving 25mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion; sauté 5 minutes or until just beginning to brown. Stir in the water, lentils, coconut milk, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, 40 minutes or until the lentils are soft.

Step 2

Remove and discard the bay leaf. Then stir in salt and pepper.

