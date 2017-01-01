- Calories per serving 196
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 129mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Indian Lentils With Coconut
Photo: Sang An
Try Indian Lentils With Coconut for a dish that is big on flavor but not on calories. Serve as a tasty side dish at any meal.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion; sauté 5 minutes or until just beginning to brown. Stir in the water, lentils, coconut milk, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, 40 minutes or until the lentils are soft.
Step 2
Remove and discard the bay leaf. Then stir in salt and pepper.
