- Calories per serving 335
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 148mg
- Calcium per serving 67mg
Ginger-Chile Tofu With Red Peppers
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 16 minutes; Other: 30 minutes.
How to Make It
Cut the block of tofu in half lengthwise. Put the halves on 4 sheets of paper towels, and cover with another 4 sheets. Cover with a heavy cutting board, or a plate weighted with cans. Change the towels if they become saturated. Weight the tofu for a total of 30 minutes. (Or buy "pressed tofu" and skip this step.)
Cut the tofu into 1/2-inch cubes and set aside.
Heat the peanut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bell peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, about 10 minutes.
Add the garlic, ginger, and chile peppers, and cook, stirring, for about 30 seconds. Add the tofu and 2 tablespoons water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tofu is hot, about 5 minutes. Add the scallions; stir for about 30 seconds.
Turn off the heat, then stir in the soy sauce and sesame oil; garnish with cilantro and serve.