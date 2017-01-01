Shrimp With Garlic in Olive Oil

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
2 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 4 ounces shrimp and 2 small pieces of bread)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Serve this shrimp recipe with lemon wedges and crusty bread to sop up the delicious juices from the pan.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced
  • 1 dried chile pepper, coarsely chopped, or 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste
  • 1 1/2 pounds peeled small shrimp, or large shrimp, peeled and chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, or to taste
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley for garnish
  • 12 small pieces crusty bread (Italian-style)
  • Lemon wedges for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 562
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 13g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 62g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 168mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 783mg
  • Calcium per serving 100mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the olive oil, garlic, and chile pepper in a 10- to 12-inch skillet, preferably cast iron, and turn heat to medium. When the garlic begins to sizzle and turn golden, add the shrimp. Cook, stirring, until the shrimp just turn pink and opaque, 2-4 minutes.

Step 2

Stir in salt, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately, directly from the pan, with lemon wedges and bread.

