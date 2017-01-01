- Calories per serving 125
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 95mg
- Calcium per serving 15mg
Authentic Guacamole
It's easier than you think to prepare authentic guacamole in the comfort of your own home. Serve with tortilla chips for a classic Mexican appetizer.
How to Make It
Step 1
Put all of the ingredients in a bowl and mix well with your fingers, allowing some chunks to remain. Taste and adjust seasonings as you prefer.
Step 2
Serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap, which should be flush with guacamole to keep air out and prevent browning, for up to 1 hour prior to serving. Just before serving, remove the wrap and serve with tortilla chips.