- Calories per serving 179
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Frosty Blended Margaritas
Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep: 20 minutes. Squeeze a big batch of lime juice so it's easy to refresh your drinks during commercial breaks.
How to Make It
Step 1
Run a lime wedge around the edge of each glass. Then dip rims into a saucer filled with the salt.
Step 2
Put the remaining ingredients into a blender; blend until the ice cubes are chipped and the mixture becomes frothy. Pour the mixture into the prepared glasses; garnish with lime.