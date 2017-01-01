Frosty Blended Margaritas

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Peggy Knickerbocker
March 2016

Prep: 20 minutes. Squeeze a big batch of lime juice so it's easy to refresh your drinks during commercial breaks.

Ingredients

  • Lime wedges
  • Kosher salt for the glasses' rims
  • 1/2 cup juice from Mexican limóns or fresh limes
  • 1/4 cup tequila
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Cointreau (orange-flavored liqueur)
  • 2 1/2-3 tablespoons superfine sugar
  • 12 ice cubes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 179
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 5mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Run a lime wedge around the edge of each glass. Then dip rims into a saucer filled with the salt.

Step 2

Put the remaining ingredients into a blender; blend until the ice cubes are chipped and the mixture becomes frothy. Pour the mixture into the prepared glasses; garnish with lime.

