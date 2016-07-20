Chilled Avocado Soup

Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Steve Petusevsky
March 2016

This easy no-cook soup recipe features avocado that is pureed with milk, green chiles, broth, and lime juice for a zesty creamed soup. Serve as a flavorful first course or for a light lunch.

 

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe peeled avocados
  • 1 1/2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 (4-ounce) can or jar chopped green chiles
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Fresh cilantro and/or crushed tortilla chips for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 194
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 396mg
  • Calcium per serving 58mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut the avocados in half, and remove the pits.

Step 2

Spoon avocado into a blender, add the remaining ingredients (except garnish), and puree until creamy. Chill the soup for up to 2 hours before serving, or serve immediately. Cover leftovers with plastic wrap, refrigerate, and use within 2 days.

