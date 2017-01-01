Grapefruit-Avocado Salad

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup greens, about 1/2 cup grapefruit mixture, and 2 tablespoons dressing)
Steve Petusevsky
March 2016

Prep: 18 minutes. To remove citrus fruits' bitter white pith, cut the peel away with a sharp knife. This recipe makes more dressing than you'll need; you can refrigerate the extra for up to 5 days.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 medium halved peeled avocado, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • 1 peeled pink grapefruit, cut into sections
  • 1 peeled navel orange, cut into sections
  • 1/2 red pepper, chopped
  • 4 minced green onions
  • 4 cups field greens

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 234
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 12g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 21mg
  • Calcium per serving 75mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 4 ingredients (through honey) in a food processor or blender, or use a handheld immersion blender, and process for 1 minute until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Step 2

Combine the remaining ingredients (except the greens) in a large, nonreactive bowl (glass, stainless steel, or glazed ceramic). Toss with half of the dressing to moisten. Serve over field greens.

