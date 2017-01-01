Grilled Mahi Mahi With Avocado-Chile Salsa

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 piece of fish and about 1/2 cup salsa)
Steve Petusevsky
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes; Marinate: 20-30 minutes. This salsa can be served with any grilled seafood, poultry, or meat. Choose the kind of chile you use based on how much heat you like. Serrano chiles are hotter than jalapeño peppers; if you want more kick, don't remove the seeds. Make sure you wear gloves when handling hot peppers.

Ingredients

  • Salsa:
  • 1 ripe avocado, cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch chunks
  • 2 plum tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • 1 cup minced red onion
  • 1 jalapeño pepper or serrano chile, seeded and minced
  • 1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Mahi mahi:
  • 1 1/2 pounds mahi mahi, cut into 4 pieces
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 284
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 125mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 438mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine all of the ingredients in a large, nonreactive bowl (glass, stainless steel, or glazed ceramic), and mix gently with a spoon. Set aside. You can prepare this salsa up to a few hours before serving and store it in the refrigerator in a covered container.

Step 2

In a deep, nonreactive dish (glass, stainless steel, or glazed ceramic), marinate the fish with the other ingredients for 20-30 minutes before grilling.

Step 3

Grill over coals or on a grill, or cook under a broiler for 6-8 minutes per side.

Step 4

Serve the fish with the salsa on top.

