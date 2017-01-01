Orecchiette With Artichokes and Swiss Chard

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes. Andrea's wine pick: Artichokes are known for their funky flavor interaction with some wines, making them taste oddly sweet. But Italian whites handle the "artichoke effect" just fine, and enhance the earthy flavor of the artichokes and Swiss chard. Look for a tangy, lemony wine made from the vernaccia grape, such as Tuscany's Vernaccia di San Gimignano from Teruzzi & Puthod (about $12 or $13).

Artichokes, popular in dips, are rich in folate. Folate is important for heart health and also for preventing birth defects.