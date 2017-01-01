- Calories per serving 369
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 507mg
- Calcium per serving 55mg
Orecchiette With Artichokes and Swiss Chard
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes. Andrea's wine pick: Artichokes are known for their funky flavor interaction with some wines, making them taste oddly sweet. But Italian whites handle the "artichoke effect" just fine, and enhance the earthy flavor of the artichokes and Swiss chard. Look for a tangy, lemony wine made from the vernaccia grape, such as Tuscany's Vernaccia di San Gimignano from Teruzzi & Puthod (about $12 or $13).
Artichokes, popular in dips, are rich in folate. Folate is important for heart health and also for preventing birth defects.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, and swirl in the oil. Add the artichokes to the pan, and sear well on one side for 3 minutes. Sprinkle shallots and garlic around the artichokes, stirring everything around in the pan to brown evenly. Add Swiss chard, salt, pepper, lemon zest, and chicken broth, and bring to a boil, scraping the bottom of the pan. Lower heat to medium, cover, and cook for 10 more minutes.
Cook pasta according to package directions, then drain and return to the pot with the artichoke mixture. Divide among 4 bowls, and top with crumbled goat cheese.