- Calories per serving 504
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 343mg
- Calcium per serving 103mg
Pappardelle With Asparagus and Salmon
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes. Andrea's wine pick: Look for an Italian white vermentino, which has the earthiness and acidity to stand up to the herbaceous taste of asparagus (a challenge with wine), as well as the plush, juicy body to complement the salmon. Antinori Vermentino from Tuscany ($20) has a luscious pear flavor to boot.
Choosing fat-free sour cream cuts back on unhealthy saturated fat even more so you can boast this heart-healthy salmon dish.
How to Make It
Season salmon with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Using a mister, spray fish with olive oil. Heat a pan over medium-high heat; sear fish, flesh side down, for 8 minutes or until nearly cooked through. Remove to a plate, skin side down, and cover with foil.
Cook pasta; drain, return to pot, keep warm.
Heat oil in pan; sauté shallot and asparagus 2 minutes, until beginning to brighten. Add broth; lower heat to medium, cover, and cook 3 minutes. Add peas, cover, and cook 2 minutes. Stir in sour cream, onions, mint, and dill; lower heat to simmer. Add remaining salt and pepper.
Add sauce to pasta; toss. Remove skin and flake salmon into large chunks; add to pasta and toss gently. Divide among 4 bowls.
Garnish with additional herbs and lemon wedges.