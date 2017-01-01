Madeleine Strawberry Shortcake

How to Make It

Step 1 Toss the berries with 2 teaspoons sugar. Cover and chill for 30 minutes to an hour (the berries and sugar will create a syrup).

Step 2 Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 3 To make the madeleines, melt the butter, and set aside to cool. Whip eggs and 6 tablespoons sugar with a mixer fitted with a whisk attachment until light and fluffy. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Mixing at low speed, add flour mixture to the egg mixture until combined. Add vanilla extract, honey, and melted butter; mix well.

Step 4 Lightly spray 12 (1-ounce) madeleine molds (mini muffin or mini Bundt pans work, too) with cooking spray. Spoon the batter evenly into the molds, about 1 tablespoon each.

Step 5 Bake until firm and puffed in the middle, about 10 minutes. Immediately turn madeleines out of the pan (knock them on the counter to loosen), and keep warm. Or let them cool to room temperature, store in an airtight container, and serve later that day.