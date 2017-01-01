- Calories per serving 223
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 88mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 135mg
- Calcium per serving 113mg
Madeleine Strawberry Shortcake
Prep: 20 minutes; Cook: 10 minutes; Chill: 30 minutes.
How to Make It
Toss the berries with 2 teaspoons sugar. Cover and chill for 30 minutes to an hour (the berries and sugar will create a syrup).
Preheat oven to 375°.
To make the madeleines, melt the butter, and set aside to cool. Whip eggs and 6 tablespoons sugar with a mixer fitted with a whisk attachment until light and fluffy. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Mixing at low speed, add flour mixture to the egg mixture until combined. Add vanilla extract, honey, and melted butter; mix well.
Lightly spray 12 (1-ounce) madeleine molds (mini muffin or mini Bundt pans work, too) with cooking spray. Spoon the batter evenly into the molds, about 1 tablespoon each.
Bake until firm and puffed in the middle, about 10 minutes. Immediately turn madeleines out of the pan (knock them on the counter to loosen), and keep warm. Or let them cool to room temperature, store in an airtight container, and serve later that day.
When the berries are ready, serve 2 madeleines per dessert plate alongside a spoonful of strawberries and a dollop of yogurt.