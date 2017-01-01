- Calories per serving 181
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 58mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 181mg
- Calcium per serving 48mg
Micro Mini Cheesecakes
Cheesecake is good no matter how you slice it but there's just something about these adorable mini cakes. Top with a spoonful of raspberry jam and serve!
You may be tempted to pop mini cheesecake after mini cheesecake into your mouth, but take small bites of one and enjoy it. Cheesecake is high in saturated fat, and micro sizes tend to distort the number of calories you're eating.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Line muffin tin with foil cupcake liners. Place 1 vanilla wafer (flat side down) in bottom of each liner.
With a mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, or with a hand mixer, whip cream cheese until light and fluffy. Add sugar and combine. Mix in egg and vanilla, then flour and salt. Divide the filling among the lined cups, filling each no more than 1/4 cup. Bake for 20 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, or chill for up to 3 days.
When ready to serve, top with a spoonful of raspberry jam. Extra cheesecakes can be frozen for up to 2 weeks; defrost at room temperature.