Molten Flourless Chocolate Cake

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: one 4-ounce cake)
Gale Gand
March 2016

This flourless cake is a perfect gluten-free dessert for anyone who loves chocolate! With under 300 calories per serving, this treat tastes much more indulgent.

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/2 pound (8 ounces) semisweet chocolate
  • 2 ounces (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
  • Cooking spray
  • Powdered sugar for decorating

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 298
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 13g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 161mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 52mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Place a saucepan of water on high heat. Heat to a boil, then reduce to simmer.

Step 3

In a mixing bowl, crack eggs and warm them over simmering water for 1 minute (hold bowl directly over the water, using a dish towel to protect your hands), whisking constantly.

Step 4

Remove eggs from heat, and whisk for another minute until eggs are very fluffy. Meanwhile, put the chocolate and butter in a large, heatproof, stainless-steel or tempered-glass bowl; set it over the simmering water, making sure the water doesn't touch the bowl. Let the chocolate and butter melt; remove from heat. Let mixture cool slightly by stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes.

Step 5

Once slightly cooled, fold the chocolate and butter into the whipped eggs until no more streaks show. Batter will deflate.

Step 6

Spray 6 (4-ounce) ramekins or ovenproof dessert cups with nonstick cooking spray (or use foil cups, or even muffin tins). Fill them 3/4 of the way full and place on a baking sheet.

Step 7

Bake for 10-12 minutes, depending on how gooey you'd like the centers. Turn the cakes out onto dessert plates, and serve immediately with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

