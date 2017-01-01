- Calories per serving 298
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 13g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 161mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 52mg
- Calcium per serving 32mg
Molten Flourless Chocolate Cake
This flourless cake is a perfect gluten-free dessert for anyone who loves chocolate! With under 300 calories per serving, this treat tastes much more indulgent.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°.
Place a saucepan of water on high heat. Heat to a boil, then reduce to simmer.
In a mixing bowl, crack eggs and warm them over simmering water for 1 minute (hold bowl directly over the water, using a dish towel to protect your hands), whisking constantly.
Remove eggs from heat, and whisk for another minute until eggs are very fluffy. Meanwhile, put the chocolate and butter in a large, heatproof, stainless-steel or tempered-glass bowl; set it over the simmering water, making sure the water doesn't touch the bowl. Let the chocolate and butter melt; remove from heat. Let mixture cool slightly by stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes.
Once slightly cooled, fold the chocolate and butter into the whipped eggs until no more streaks show. Batter will deflate.
Spray 6 (4-ounce) ramekins or ovenproof dessert cups with nonstick cooking spray (or use foil cups, or even muffin tins). Fill them 3/4 of the way full and place on a baking sheet.
Bake for 10-12 minutes, depending on how gooey you'd like the centers. Turn the cakes out onto dessert plates, and serve immediately with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.