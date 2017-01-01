Molten Flourless Chocolate Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2 Place a saucepan of water on high heat. Heat to a boil, then reduce to simmer.

Step 3 In a mixing bowl, crack eggs and warm them over simmering water for 1 minute (hold bowl directly over the water, using a dish towel to protect your hands), whisking constantly.

Step 4 Remove eggs from heat, and whisk for another minute until eggs are very fluffy. Meanwhile, put the chocolate and butter in a large, heatproof, stainless-steel or tempered-glass bowl; set it over the simmering water, making sure the water doesn't touch the bowl. Let the chocolate and butter melt; remove from heat. Let mixture cool slightly by stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes.

Step 5 Once slightly cooled, fold the chocolate and butter into the whipped eggs until no more streaks show. Batter will deflate.

Step 6 Spray 6 (4-ounce) ramekins or ovenproof dessert cups with nonstick cooking spray (or use foil cups, or even muffin tins). Fill them 3/4 of the way full and place on a baking sheet.