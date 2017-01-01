- Calories per serving 130
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 165mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Asian Pasta Salad
Use any combination of nuts and seeds. This salad would also be good with sliced bell pepper or shiitake mushrooms. Serve as an accompaniment to pepper steak or pork chops glazed with hoisin sauce. Look for the wheat noodles labeled as plain for this salad.
Almonds may be small but they are filled with energy and nutrients. They're a good source of unsaturated fats, healthy for your heart. In addition to being a great Asian cuisine topper, a handful of almonds is a healthy snack.
How to Make It
Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add almonds, sunflower seed kernels, and noodles to pan; cook 3 minutes or until lightly toasted, stirring frequently.
Combine vinegar, broth, sugar, oil, salt, and pepper in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk.
Combine toasted noodle mixture, green onions, and slaw in a large bowl. Add vinegar mixture, tossing well to combine. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.