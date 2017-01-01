Asian Pasta Salad

Use any combination of nuts and seeds. This salad would also be good with sliced bell pepper or shiitake mushrooms. Serve as an accompaniment to pepper steak or pork chops glazed with hoisin sauce. Look for the wheat noodles labeled as plain for this salad.

Almonds may be small but they are filled with energy and nutrients. They're a good source of unsaturated fats, healthy for your heart. In addition to being a great Asian cuisine topper, a handful of almonds is a healthy snack.