Curried Sunflower Brittle

If you use color changes as cooking cues for the sunflower seed kernels, curry powder, or sugar mixture, they might become overcooked and bitter. Sugar has no scent until it begins to caramelize; the key to this recipe is adding sunflower seeds right at that point. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

Low in sodium but high in flavor, this appetizer is great for everyone as a healthy alternative to peanut brittle.