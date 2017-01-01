Marinated Jicama Sticks

Photo: Julie Toy
Yield
5 cups (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Peggy Knickerbocker
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 6 cups (3 x 1/4-inch) strips peeled jicama
  • 3 tablespoons fresh limejuice
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt, to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine all ingredients in a bowl; toss well. Cover and chill 1 hour.

Step 2

Serves 6

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up