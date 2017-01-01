- Calories per serving 377
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54g
- Fiber per serving 17g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 8mg
- Sodium per serving 360mg
- Calcium per serving 211mg
Braised Lentils With Onions and Spinach
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 45 minutes.
Step 1
Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a Dutch oven, and sauté carrot and shallots for 5 minutes. Add wine and scrape up any bits stuck to the bottom of the pot.
Step 2
Add lentils and onion to the pot along with broth, salt, pepper, and thyme, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover tightly. Cook for 35 minutes, stirring twice, until lentils are tender and liquid is almost evaporated. Stir in vinegar and spinach, and simmer uncovered for 5 more minutes, until liquid reduces slightly and spinach wilts. Sprinkle with crumbled feta and serve.