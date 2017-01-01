Braised Lentils With Onions and Spinach

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups)
Lia Huber
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 45 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup carrot, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup shallots, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 2 cups dried lentils
  • 4 cups thinly sliced onion
  • 3 1/2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 (10-ounce) bag prewashed spinach
  • 1 (4-ounce) package crumbled feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 377
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54g
  • Fiber per serving 17g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17mg
  • Iron per serving 8mg
  • Sodium per serving 360mg
  • Calcium per serving 211mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a Dutch oven, and sauté carrot and shallots for 5 minutes. Add wine and scrape up any bits stuck to the bottom of the pot.

Step 2

Add lentils and onion to the pot along with broth, salt, pepper, and thyme, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover tightly. Cook for 35 minutes, stirring twice, until lentils are tender and liquid is almost evaporated. Stir in vinegar and spinach, and simmer uncovered for 5 more minutes, until liquid reduces slightly and spinach wilts. Sprinkle with crumbled feta and serve.

