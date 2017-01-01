Balsamic Braised Chicken

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
39 Mins
Yield
3 servings (serving size: 2 thighs)
Lia Huber
March 2016

For an incredibly juicy and flavorful chicken entrée, braise browned chicken thighs in balsamic vinegar, honey, and wine, then serve with the reduced sauce.

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken thighs, skinned
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/4 cup minced shallots
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
  • 1/4 cup dry red wine
  • 3/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 bay leaf

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 394
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 99mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 201mg
  • Calcium per serving 44mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Season chicken with salt and pepper, and heat olive oil in a braising pan over medium-high heat. Sear chicken thoroughly on all sides until it is a deep, golden color, about 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Step 2

Add shallots and thyme to the pot, and sauté until soft and golden. Pour wine into pan, and scrape up any bits left from the chicken. Cook 1-2 minutes, until nearly all liquid has evaporated.

Step 3

Add vinegar, broth, honey, bay leaf, and chicken to the pot, and bring to a simmer. Cover tightly and transfer to oven. Cook 30 minutes, turning once, until chicken is cooked through and is a deep, mahogany brown.

Step 4

Remove the pan from the oven and transfer chicken to a plate. Remove bay leaf, and skim off and discard any fat floating on the surface of the sauce. Cook sauce uncovered on a burner over medium-high heat to reduce liquid by half, until it has the consistency of a light syrup. Reduce heat to medium-low, add chicken back to pan, spoon sauce over top, and cook for 2 minutes to reheat. Serve hot.

