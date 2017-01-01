Balsamic Braised Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°. Season chicken with salt and pepper, and heat olive oil in a braising pan over medium-high heat. Sear chicken thoroughly on all sides until it is a deep, golden color, about 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Step 2 Add shallots and thyme to the pot, and sauté until soft and golden. Pour wine into pan, and scrape up any bits left from the chicken. Cook 1-2 minutes, until nearly all liquid has evaporated.

Step 3 Add vinegar, broth, honey, bay leaf, and chicken to the pot, and bring to a simmer. Cover tightly and transfer to oven. Cook 30 minutes, turning once, until chicken is cooked through and is a deep, mahogany brown.