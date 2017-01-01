- Calories per serving 99
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 79mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 747mg
- Calcium per serving 13mg
Prosciutto-Wrapped Basil Shrimp
Try this shrimp wrapped in prosciutto with fresh herbs and spices. Each serving is only 99 calories and is packed with flavor!
Prosciutto is high in sodium, but that doesn't mean those with hypertension have to miss out. Serve the shrimp without the prosciutto, and still get the basil flavor and the lean protein from the shrimp.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler.
In a medium bowl, combine the shrimp, basil, olive oil, zest, salt, red pepper flakes, and black pepper. Mix well and set aside.
Lay the prosciutto slices on a large work surface, and cut prosciutto in half lengthwise so you have 20 pieces. Wrap the prosciutto around each shrimp, leaving the tail hanging out, and thread on an 8-inch skewer. Repeat with remaining shrimp for a total of 4 skewers with 5 shrimp each.
Place the skewers on a broiling pan lightly coated with cooking spray. Broil the shrimp 2 minutes on each side. Serve hot with lemon wedges.