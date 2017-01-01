- Calories per serving 141
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 24g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 221mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 470mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
Shrimp Ceviche Salad
This easy salad features shrimp, pickled jalapenos, and chopped jicama.
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring 1 quart of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Add lime rinds to the boiling water. Add the frozen shrimp and salt, and let the water return just to a boil. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Drain and discard lime rinds. Rinse shrimp with cold water, and remove tails.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine lime juice, jicama, cilantro, scallions, jalapeño, and garlic. Add shrimp and black pepper. Let stand 10 minutes at room temperature, or refrigerate up to 4 hours until ready to serve.
Step 3
Line 4 plates with romaine lettuce leaves. Divide the salad among the plates and serve.