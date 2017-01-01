Quick Chicken Parmesan

Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast and 2 tablespoons sauce)
Susie Ott
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes. We've streamlined this family favorite so you can get it on the table in less than 30 minutes.

Skinless chicken is a much leaner and healthier option. Although skin tastes good, it has a lot of unhealthy, saturated fat. Dressing up regular chicken breast with this parm recipe provides flavor and nutrients like calcium and protein.

Ingredients

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (about 5 ounces each)
  • 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3/4 cup preshredded low-fat mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup marinara sauce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 332
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 1.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 133mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 441mg
  • Calcium per serving 316mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place chicken breasts flat sides down on a sheet of plastic wrap. Cover with another sheet of plastic wrap. Using a small saucepan or rolling pin, lightly pound breasts to about 1/3-inch thickness. Pat breasts dry with paper towel.

Step 2

In a bowl, combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, and oregano. In another bowl, lightly beat egg and salt. Brush both sides of chicken breasts with egg, then lightly coat with crumb mixture.

Step 3

Warm oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. When oil shimmers, add chicken and cook about 3 minutes per side, until golden brown. Sprinkle mozzarella evenly on top of chicken breasts in last minute of cooking. Transfer breasts to serving plates.

Step 4

Meanwhile, warm marinara sauce in microwave or small saucepan for 1-2 minutes. Spoon about 2 tablespoons sauce over each breast. Serve immediately.

