- Calories per serving 239
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 61mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 329mg
- Calcium per serving 160mg
Cod With Pine Nut Brown Butter and Garlicky Spinach
Browning the nuts in a small amount of butter adds a rich flavor to this quick dish.
Fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids and lean protein. Served over spinach, which is rich in heart-healthy folate, this dish packs a nutrient punch. A small side of whole grain rice is filled with fiber and will keep you full longer.
How to Make It
Melt butter in large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add nuts and 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and stir; cook 1 minute or until nuts are golden brown. Remove from pan and set aside.
Season fish with salt and pepper. Add 2 teaspoons oil to skillet over medium-high heat. Add fish; cook 2 minutes per side, until it flakes. Transfer to platter; place nuts on top of fish. Tent with foil to keep warm.
Wipe skillet clean with a paper towel. Warm remaining 1 teaspoon oil over medium heat. Add garlic and spinach; cook 5 minutes, stirring until spinach wilts. Add remaining lemon juice; cook 1 minute to blend flavors. Place spinach on serving platter; top with fillets. Serve with lemon wedges.