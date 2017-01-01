- Calories per serving 236
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 4.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 6.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41.4g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 323mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Carrot Couscous with Fresh Chives
Photo: Jan Smith
Carrot juice colors the couscous a vibrant orange, creating an impressive yet simple side dish. You can prepare the couscous a day ahead and reheat it in the microwave before serving.
Carrots are full of fiber, beta carotene, and vitamin A. They're known for keeping eyes healthy and vision keen. Served over couscous, this is a great side dish or small lunch.
How to Make It
Bring first 4 ingredients to a simmer over medium-high heat; gradually stir in couscous. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Drizzle with oil; fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with chives; toss to combine.