Stromboli Sandwiches

Health.com
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground sirlon
  • 2 tablespoons seasoned dry bread crumbs
  • 1 3/4 cups bottled tomato-basil or marinara pasta sauce, divided
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced green bell pepper
  • 4 (6-inch) hoagie or French rolls, split down the top, toasted if desired
  • 1/2 cup shredded part skim mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine meat, bread crumbs, 1/4 cup of the pasta sauce, and salt; mix well. Shape mixture into 12 balls.

Step 2

Meanwhile, coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; place over medium-high heat. Add meatballs; saute 5 minutes or until browned. Add bell pepper and onion; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add remaining pasta sauce. Cover; reduce heat, and simmer 8 minutes or until meatballs are done.medium- low . Spoon meatball mixture into rolls; top with cheese and, if desired, basil. Llet stand 1 minute before serving to melt cheese slightly. Makes 4 servings.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up