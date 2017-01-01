- Calories per serving 314
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 6.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 57mg
- Iron per serving 1.6mg
- Sodium per serving 360mg
- Calcium per serving 128mg
Overnight Caramel French Toast
This decadent French toast with caramel gets lightened but without losing the rich flavor everyone loves. And more good news: It can be made the night before and popped in the oven the next morning.
Perfect for a holiday brunch, this irresistible baked French toast is prepared the night before and goes straight from the fridge to the oven. Try using thick slices of whole-grain bread for a fiber boost.
How to Make It
Combine first 3 ingredients in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat 5 minutes or until mixture is bubbly, stirring constantly. Pour mixture evenly into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray.
Arrange bread slices in a single layer over syrup in dish.
Combine milk and next 4 ingredients (through eggs) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Pour egg mixture over bread slices. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine 2 tablespoons granulated sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle evenly over bread.
Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until golden. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.