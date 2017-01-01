Overnight Caramel French Toast

This decadent French toast with caramel gets lightened but without losing the rich flavor everyone loves. And more good news: It can be made the night before and popped in the oven the next morning.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup light-colored corn syrup
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • Cooking spray
  • 10 (1-ounce) slices French bread (soft bread such as Pepperidge Farm)
  • 2 1/2 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 314
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
  • Fat per serving 7.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 6.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 57mg
  • Iron per serving 1.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 360mg
  • Calcium per serving 128mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 3 ingredients in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat 5 minutes or until mixture is bubbly, stirring constantly. Pour mixture evenly into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray.

Step 2

Arrange bread slices in a single layer over syrup in dish.

Step 3

Combine milk and next 4 ingredients (through eggs) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Pour egg mixture over bread slices. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

Step 4

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 5

Combine 2 tablespoons granulated sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle evenly over bread.

Step 6

Bake at 350° for 50 minutes or until golden. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

