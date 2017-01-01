- Calories per serving 354
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 17%
- Fat per serving 6.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 21.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46.1g
- Fiber per serving 2.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 143mg
- Iron per serving 5.1mg
- Sodium per serving 821mg
- Calcium per serving 109mg
Shrimp Fritters with Spicy Moroccan Dipping Sauce
"The spice mixture in the dipping sauce is similar to a zesty Moroccan spice blend called ras-el-hanout. You can use the remaining spice mixture as a rub for pork and lamb. Panko, breadcrumbs used in Japanese cooking, can be found at Asian markets or in your supermarket's ethnic-food aisle. They have a coarser texture than plain dry breadcrumbs, which makes them especially suited to recipes where you want a crisp outer crust without deep-frying. A serving of three fritters is a light entrée; add a spinach salad and lemon sorbet for dessert, if you wish." -Mary Drennen
Shrimp is low in saturated fat and low in calories. Additionally, they are high in vitamin B12 and vitamin D, which is inadequate in most Americans' diets. Try baking these fritters to cut out fat from the oil.
How to Make It
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add leek to pan; cook 4 minutes or until slightly tender. Add ginger; sauté 1 minute. Remove leek mixture from pan; set aside. Wipe pan dry with a paper towel. Combine cilantro and mint in a small bowl.
Cut each shrimp in half lengthwise. Place 2 shrimp halves, 2 teaspoons leek mixture, and 1/2 teaspoon cilantro mixture on 1 gyoza skin (cover remaining gyoza skins to prevent drying). Moisten edges of skin with water, and top with another gyoza skin. Repeat procedure with remaining shrimp halves, leek mixture, cilantro mixture, and gyoza skins (cover shrimp packets with a damp towel to prevent drying). Combine 1 tablespoon water and egg in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Place panko in a small bowl; place flour in another small bowl. Dip each shrimp packet in flour; dip in egg mixture, and dredge in panko. Place packets on a baking sheet.
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add 6 packets to pan. Cook 3 minutes on each side or until browned; remove from pan. Repeat procedure with remaining 1 teaspoon oil and packets; wipe pan dry with a paper towel.
To prepare dipping sauce, heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in pan. Add shallots; sauté 3 minutes or until tender. Add 1 teaspoon Moroccan Spice Blend; cook 1 minute. Add red wine and vinegar, scraping bottom of pan to loosen browned bits; bring to a boil. Cook until reduce to 1/2 cup (about 3 minutes). Add broth and soy sauce, and cook until reduced to 1/2 cup (about 3 minutes). Combine cornstarch and 1 teaspoon water; add cornstarch mixture to pan. Cook 30 seconds or until slightly thickened, stirring constantly. Serve dipping sauce with fritters.
Note: Nutritional analysis includes Moroccan Spice Blend.