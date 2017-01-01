Warm Cabbage Salad with Bacon and Blue Cheese

Becky Luigart-Stayner
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

"Bacon drippings add flavor to the sautéed vegetables, and the bacon crumbles are the finishing touch on top of the salad. A simple reduction of the cider concentrates the apple essence in the dressing. It's a technique you can use to intensify the flavor of all manner of sauces and dressings." -Kathryn Conrad

Serve this exotic salad as a side or for lunch. Keep an eye on how much blue cheese and bacon you consume because they're high in saturated fat.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 3 bacon slices
  • 1 tablespoon peeled chopped shallot (about 1 small)
  • 2 cups apple cider
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/2 ounces Roquefort or other blue cheese, crumbled (about 1/3 cup)
  • 8 cups shredded cabbage
  • 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 118
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 3.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 4.6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18.4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 317mg
  • Calcium per serving 94mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 teaspoon drippings in pan. Crumble bacon; set aside.

Step 2

Heat bacon drippings over medium-high heat. Add shallot, and sauté 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Step 3

Bring apple cider to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat; cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 15 minutes). Remove from heat. Add shallot mixture, salt, and pepper. Place cider mixture and cheese in a blender or small food processor; process until smooth.

Step 4

Combine cabbage and bell pepper in a large bowl; drizzle cider mixture over cabbage mixture, tossing well to coat. Top with crumbled bacon. Serve immediately.

