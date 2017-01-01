Warm Cabbage Salad with Bacon and Blue Cheese

"Bacon drippings add flavor to the sautéed vegetables, and the bacon crumbles are the finishing touch on top of the salad. A simple reduction of the cider concentrates the apple essence in the dressing. It's a technique you can use to intensify the flavor of all manner of sauces and dressings." -Kathryn Conrad

Serve this exotic salad as a side or for lunch. Keep an eye on how much blue cheese and bacon you consume because they're high in saturated fat.