- Calories per serving 453
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 12.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Protein per serving 42.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 3.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 78mg
- Iron per serving 2.6mg
- Sodium per serving 704mg
- Calcium per serving 95mg
Grilled Grouper with Browned Butter-Orange Couscous
Enjoy this dish year round by preparing either inside on a grill pan or outside on the grill. A simple spice rub blend highlights the grouper's naturally delicious flavor, but the browned butter-orange couscous is really the star of this easy dinner. Dress it up with a glass of your favorite Riesling.
Ruby red pomegranate seeds are a colorful and delicious addition to the couscous, but you can omit them if they are out of season. Using a stainless steel pan makes it easier to watch the browning process to prevent the butter from burning, but a dark-surface nonstick skillet can be used as well.
Though they’re only in season between October and January, antioxidant-rich pomegranate seeds are a colorful and tasty addition to the couscous. Grouper is low in saturated fat and a good source of vitamins B6 and B12 and potassium—a perfect addition to a low-fat diet.
How to Make It
To prepare couscous, melt butter in a large stainless steel skillet over medium-high heat. Add almonds; sauté 2 minutes or until almonds are toasted and butter is lightly browned. Add couscous; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
Bring broth to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Gradually add broth to couscous mixture in pan; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Stir in oranges, pomegranate seeds, parsley, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
To prepare grouper, place 1/4 teaspoon salt, coriander, peppercorns, and red pepper in a spice or coffee grinder, and process until finely ground. Rub spice mixture evenly over fish.
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Arrange fillets in pan; cook 4 minutes. Turn fillets over; cook 4 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness. Serve with couscous.
Wine note: Oranges in the couscous and ground coriander on the fish are the biggest factors to consider. I suggest a riesling from Washington State. Like the dish, it is light yet bold; its subtle sweetness balances the intensity of the coriander. Try Chateau Ste. Michelle 2004 Johannisberg Riesling from Washington's Columbia Valley ($10). -Karen MacNeil