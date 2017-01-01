Grilled Grouper with Browned Butter-Orange Couscous

4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1 cup couscous)
March 2016

Enjoy this dish year round by preparing either inside on a grill pan or outside on the grill. A simple spice rub blend highlights the grouper's  naturally delicious flavor, but the browned butter-orange couscous is really the star of this easy dinner. Dress it up with a glass of your favorite Riesling.

Ruby red pomegranate seeds are a colorful and delicious addition to the couscous, but you can omit them if they are out of season. Using a stainless steel pan makes it easier to watch the browning process to prevent the butter from burning, but a dark-surface nonstick skillet can be used as well.

Though they’re only in season between October and January, antioxidant-rich pomegranate seeds are a colorful and tasty addition to the couscous. Grouper is low in saturated fat and a good source of vitamins B6 and B12 and potassium—a perfect addition to a low-fat diet.

Ingredients

  • Couscous:
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 cup slivered almonds
  • 1 cup uncooked couscous
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped orange sections
  • 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Grouper:
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • Dash of ground red pepper
  • 4 (6-ounce) grouper fillets
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 453
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 12.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Protein per serving 42.2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 42g
  • Fiber per serving 3.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 78mg
  • Iron per serving 2.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 704mg
  • Calcium per serving 95mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare couscous, melt butter in a large stainless steel skillet over medium-high heat. Add almonds; sauté 2 minutes or until almonds are toasted and butter is lightly browned. Add couscous; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

Step 2

Bring broth to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Gradually add broth to couscous mixture in pan; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Stir in oranges, pomegranate seeds, parsley, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 3

To prepare grouper, place 1/4 teaspoon salt, coriander, peppercorns, and red pepper in a spice or coffee grinder, and process until finely ground. Rub spice mixture evenly over fish.

Step 4

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Arrange fillets in pan; cook 4 minutes. Turn fillets over; cook 4 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork or until desired degree of doneness. Serve with couscous.

Step 5

Wine note: Oranges in the couscous and ground coriander on the fish are the biggest factors to consider. I suggest a riesling from Washington State. Like the dish, it is light yet bold; its subtle sweetness balances the intensity of the coriander. Try Chateau Ste. Michelle 2004 Johannisberg Riesling from Washington's Columbia Valley ($10). -Karen MacNeil

