Cauliflower and Green Onion Mash

Yield
8 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Billy Strynkowski
March 2016

Similar to mashed potatoes, this side dish features a slightly coarser texture and yet a more delicate taste. Roasting on high heat deepens the cauliflower flavor.

Enjoy a taste similar to mashed potatoes without all the refined sugar carbohydrates. To boot, caulifower has nearly 100% of your daily vitamin C requirement.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 3 pounds fresh cauliflower, cut into florets (about 8 1/2 cups)
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup chopped green onions
  • 1 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 93
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 38%
  • Fat per serving 3.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 4.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 4.8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 0.8mg
  • Sodium per serving 215mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 500°.

Step 2

Toss oil, cauliflower, and garlic on a jelly-roll pan. Bake at 500° for 20 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Place cauliflower mixture in a large bowl. Add onions and remaining ingredients to cauliflower mixture; mash with a potato masher.

