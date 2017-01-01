- Calories per serving 168
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 189mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 353mg
- Calcium per serving 114mg
Mushroom, Pepper, and Fontina Frittata
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 28 minutes. You'll need a large, oven-safe skillet. Nonstick makes it easier to flip the frittata out of the pan.
Savor this flavor- and veggie- filled frittata, packed with protein and calcium. For a lower-cholesterol, use egg substitutes and fat-free cheese.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a 10-inch, oven-safe skillet or sauté pan. Add onion and pepper; sauté over medium heat 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add mushrooms, cover, and sauté 3 minutes, stirring several times. Add garlic, and sauté 1 additional minute. Remove vegetable mixture from heat, and transfer to a plate to cool briefly. Wipe pan with paper towels, and return to stove.
Combine eggs, egg whites, milk, salt, pepper, and basil in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk until well blended; set aside. Heat skillet over medium heat for 2-3 minutes and add butter, swirling pan to melt butter evenly. Add vegetables to egg mixture in bowl, stir, and carefully pour entire mixture into heated skillet. Scatter cherry tomatoes and cheese over egg mixture (do not stir).
Cook frittata gently over medium-low heat 15-18 minutes or untilit is cooked most of the way through. To finish cooking the top, preheat broiler and place the frittata about 6-8 inches from heat for 2-4 minutes (watch frittata carefully to ensure that it doesn't burn).
Remove frittata from oven, cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes, and shake pan rapidly back and forth to loosen. Cool a few more minutes, then carefully put a plate over the frittata and invert it onto the plate. Invert it again onto another plate so the frittata is right side up. Refrigerate until ready to serve.